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Owaisi Challenges Modi: Demands Condemnation of US-Israel Actions in Iran

Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning US and Israel's attack on Iran. He accused Modi of forgetting India’s neutral foreign policy regarding Israel-Palestine and highlighted concerns over incidents against Muslims in India. Owaisi questioned Modi's international stance and discussed issues including the Uniform Civil Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:25 IST
Owaisi Challenges Modi: Demands Condemnation of US-Israel Actions in Iran
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not denouncing the US and Israel's attack on Iran. Speaking at Makkah Masjid, Owaisi questioned Modi's commitment to India's long-standing neutral stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Owaisi pointed out Modi's delayed response to the situation, arguing that India should have immediately condemned the international actions conflicting with its policy. He expressed concerns over Modi's visits and interactions with leaders like Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating tensions.

The AIMIM chief also addressed domestic issues, from alleged violence against Muslims to debates over the Uniform Civil Code, highlighting incidents in Varanasi and the attack on Farooq Abdullah, urging for a stronger democratic response to political intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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