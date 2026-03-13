Left Menu

Cuba and U.S. Negotiations: A New Dawn Amidst Economic Crisis

Cuba has initiated talks with the U.S. as the Trump-imposed oil blockade exacerbates its economic crisis. Seeking solutions through dialogue, Cuba faces severe fuel shortages leading to prolonged blackouts. President Diaz-Canel emphasizes equality in negotiations, hoping to alleviate hardships for citizens while maintaining the nation's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:45 IST
Cuba and U.S. Negotiations: A New Dawn Amidst Economic Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba has commenced discussions with the U.S. in a bid to resolve ongoing bilateral tensions exacerbated by economic hardships resulting from a U.S. oil blockade. President Miguel Diaz-Canel conveyed on Friday that the discussions are aimed at finding solutions through dialogue, with hopes of steering the two nations away from confrontation.

Years of economic crisis and shortages have left Cuban citizens in a desperate state, experiencing daily struggles without electricity, and facing soaring prices and a dearth of basic necessities. Since cutting off Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba, the U.S. has pushed Cuba further into the clutch of an energy crisis, leading to widespread power outages and public unrest.

President Diaz-Canel asserted Cuba's intent to conduct discussions based on mutual respect and sovereignty. Highlighting the impact of the oil blockade, Cuba remains committed to increasing energy independence while negotiating with the United States, despite the severe strain on its resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026