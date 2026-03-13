Cuba and U.S. Negotiations: A New Dawn Amidst Economic Crisis

Cuba has commenced discussions with the U.S. in a bid to resolve ongoing bilateral tensions exacerbated by economic hardships resulting from a U.S. oil blockade. President Miguel Diaz-Canel conveyed on Friday that the discussions are aimed at finding solutions through dialogue, with hopes of steering the two nations away from confrontation.

Years of economic crisis and shortages have left Cuban citizens in a desperate state, experiencing daily struggles without electricity, and facing soaring prices and a dearth of basic necessities. Since cutting off Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba, the U.S. has pushed Cuba further into the clutch of an energy crisis, leading to widespread power outages and public unrest.

President Diaz-Canel asserted Cuba's intent to conduct discussions based on mutual respect and sovereignty. Highlighting the impact of the oil blockade, Cuba remains committed to increasing energy independence while negotiating with the United States, despite the severe strain on its resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)