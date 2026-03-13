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Chancellor Merz Calls for Action: Iran Conflict Demands Strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urges for a comprehensive strategy to resolve the ongoing Iran war, highlighting its perilous escalation. Speaking in Norway alongside leaders from Norway and Canada, Merz condemns Iran's widespread regional attacks, emphasizing the need for global cooperation to address this critical situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:37 IST
Chancellor Merz Calls for Action: Iran Conflict Demands Strategy
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the urgent need for a strategic plan concerning the Iran conflict while speaking in Norway on Friday.

At a military exercise alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Merz highlighted the dangerous escalation of the conflict.

He criticized Iran's indiscriminate attacks across the region, calling for immediate international cooperation to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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