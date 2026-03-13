US President Declares Iranian Surrender in Operation Epic Fury
President Donald Trump informed G7 leaders of Iran's imminent surrender due to the successful completion of Operation Epic Fury. The meeting highlighted concerns about the economic impacts of the war, while European leaders cautioned against allowing Russia to benefit. The US confirmed temporary authorization for Russian oil purchases.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump has declared to G7 leaders that Iran is on the verge of surrender, following what he refers to as the successful completion of Operation Epic Fury.
During Wednesday's virtual G7 meeting, Trump attributed the apparent victory to eliminating a significant threat, yet European leaders expressed concerns over the broader economic fallout and cautioned against allowing Russia to exploit the situation.
Despite these warnings, the US announced temporary permissions for other countries to purchase Russian oil. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the US military's effective operations against Iran's regime, noting the injuries sustained by Iran's new Supreme Leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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