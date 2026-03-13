Tamil Nadu's Safety Concerns: A State in Distress

Concerns about public safety in Tamil Nadu have been raised by Aadhav Arjuna, a prominent figure in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Arjuna criticized the ruling DMK government for its failure to ensure the security of women and children in the state.

His remarks come after a tragic event in Vilathikulam, Tuticorin, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered. Arjuna expressed fears that the state is becoming increasingly unsafe, especially for vulnerable groups.

He urged the DMK leadership, particularly Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, to address these issues, warning that ongoing negligence could lead to significant political consequences.