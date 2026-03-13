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Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Health Scare: Bronchopneumonia Diagnosis Lands Him in ICU

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president currently serving a prison sentence, has been hospitalized with bronchopneumonia. The 70-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit after experiencing high fever and low oxygen levels. He is receiving antibiotic treatment, and surgery has been ruled out for now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:23 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Health Scare: Bronchopneumonia Diagnosis Lands Him in ICU
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence, was admitted to an intensive care unit on Friday. Doctors diagnosed him with bronchopneumonia and noted his condition as serious.

Bolsonaro, aged 70, arrived at the hospital with a high fever, chills, and reduced oxygen saturation, according to a medical update from DF Star Hospital. He is being administered antibiotics, and he is expected to stay in medical care for a few days, as informed by Dr. Brasil Caiado to media in Brasilia.

No surgical intervention is planned yet, though Bolsonaro has a past riddled with medical issues, including multiple surgeries. He previously underwent medical care in January for injuries from falling and headaches, and in December for a hernia and recurring hiccups. These incidents are part of a series of health challenges linked to a stabbing attack in 2018 during his presidential campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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