Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Health Scare: Bronchopneumonia Diagnosis Lands Him in ICU

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence, was admitted to an intensive care unit on Friday. Doctors diagnosed him with bronchopneumonia and noted his condition as serious.

Bolsonaro, aged 70, arrived at the hospital with a high fever, chills, and reduced oxygen saturation, according to a medical update from DF Star Hospital. He is being administered antibiotics, and he is expected to stay in medical care for a few days, as informed by Dr. Brasil Caiado to media in Brasilia.

No surgical intervention is planned yet, though Bolsonaro has a past riddled with medical issues, including multiple surgeries. He previously underwent medical care in January for injuries from falling and headaches, and in December for a hernia and recurring hiccups. These incidents are part of a series of health challenges linked to a stabbing attack in 2018 during his presidential campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)