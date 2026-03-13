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CPI(M) Rebel Sudhakaran Refutes Betrayal Allegations

CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, labeled a 'betrayer' by some members, staunchly defends his decision to run as an independent in the upcoming Assembly elections. Criticizing his accusers, he claims they are betraying the party by distancing it from the people and insists he remains true to the working class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:53 IST
CPI(M) Rebel Sudhakaran Refutes Betrayal Allegations
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G Sudhakaran, a prominent CPI(M) leader, firmly denied allegations of betrayal during a press interaction on Friday. His decision to contest the upcoming Assembly elections as an independent candidate has sparked criticism from party members.

Sudhakaran specifically addressed comments from Ambalapuzha MLA H Salam and state secretariat member Saji Cherian, who labeled him a 'betrayer', despite reassurance from party general secretary M A Baby that he wouldn't face personal attacks. The veteran politician countered the claims, asserting that those attacking him are in fact betraying the party themselves.

Emphasizing his loyalty to the working class and the party's core principles, Sudhakaran noted that his critics sought to provoke him into speaking against the party. He concluded by expressing confidence in his electoral prospects and reiterated his commitment to contest independently if deemed fit by the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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