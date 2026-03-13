Odisha's Political Drama: Opposition Unites Against Alleged BJP Horse-Trading
Odisha witnessed intense political maneuvers as opposition parties united to counter BJP's alleged horse-trading. Congress shifted eight MLAs to Karnataka to avoid cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. BJD accused BJP of unfair practices, while Congress and CPI(M) backed a BJD candidate, revealing a tactical alliance to thwart BJP's dominance.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's political landscape turned tumultuous last Friday as opposition parties scrambled to counter what they allege is BJP's horse-trading in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress responded by relocating eight of its MLAs to Karnataka amid fears of cross-voting for the March 16 polls.
Accusations flew between parties as both BJD and Congress pointed fingers at the BJP's strategic moves, questioning its decision to field an Independent candidate without sufficient support. While the Congress protected its MLAs in Karnataka, BJD's Naveen Patnaik met with his party's lawmakers, fortifying a united front.
The electoral contest reveals a tactical shift in Odisha's political alignments as Congress supports a BJD-backed candidate to block BJP's dominance. This development marks a significant moment, given the BJD's past rivalry with Congress, highlighting an unprecedented alliance against a common adversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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