Odisha's Political Drama: Opposition Unites Against Alleged BJP Horse-Trading

Odisha's political landscape turned tumultuous last Friday as opposition parties scrambled to counter what they allege is BJP's horse-trading in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress responded by relocating eight of its MLAs to Karnataka amid fears of cross-voting for the March 16 polls.

Accusations flew between parties as both BJD and Congress pointed fingers at the BJP's strategic moves, questioning its decision to field an Independent candidate without sufficient support. While the Congress protected its MLAs in Karnataka, BJD's Naveen Patnaik met with his party's lawmakers, fortifying a united front.

The electoral contest reveals a tactical shift in Odisha's political alignments as Congress supports a BJD-backed candidate to block BJP's dominance. This development marks a significant moment, given the BJD's past rivalry with Congress, highlighting an unprecedented alliance against a common adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)