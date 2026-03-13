Left Menu

Odisha's Political Drama: Opposition Unites Against Alleged BJP Horse-Trading

Odisha witnessed intense political maneuvers as opposition parties united to counter BJP's alleged horse-trading. Congress shifted eight MLAs to Karnataka to avoid cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. BJD accused BJP of unfair practices, while Congress and CPI(M) backed a BJD candidate, revealing a tactical alliance to thwart BJP's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:16 IST
Odisha's Political Drama: Opposition Unites Against Alleged BJP Horse-Trading
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's political landscape turned tumultuous last Friday as opposition parties scrambled to counter what they allege is BJP's horse-trading in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress responded by relocating eight of its MLAs to Karnataka amid fears of cross-voting for the March 16 polls.

Accusations flew between parties as both BJD and Congress pointed fingers at the BJP's strategic moves, questioning its decision to field an Independent candidate without sufficient support. While the Congress protected its MLAs in Karnataka, BJD's Naveen Patnaik met with his party's lawmakers, fortifying a united front.

The electoral contest reveals a tactical shift in Odisha's political alignments as Congress supports a BJD-backed candidate to block BJP's dominance. This development marks a significant moment, given the BJD's past rivalry with Congress, highlighting an unprecedented alliance against a common adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026