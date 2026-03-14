Diplomatic Tensions: Brazil Blocks Trump's Adviser from Visiting Jair Bolsonaro in Prison

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has banned Donald Trump's adviser, Darren Beattie, from entering the country, thwarting his plans to visit ex-President Jair Bolsonaro in prison. This decision follows Beattie's appointment to a senior advisory position by the U.S. president, highlighting the delicate relations between the two nations.

Lula also referenced the unresolved visa issue involving Brazil's Health Minister Alexandre Padilha, whose U.S. visa was revoked in relation to activities associated with a Cuban medical program. Brazil's Foreign Relations Ministry cited inaccuracies in Beattie's visa application as the reason for revocation, a decision validated by the Supreme Court despite opposition from Bolsonaro's legal team.

Serving a 27-year prison term for a coup attempt, Bolsonaro's previous alliance with Trump adds a complex layer to the diplomatic scenario. Trump's fluctuating stance on Lula, reflected in tariff adjustments on Brazilian products, underscores the evolving political dynamic. Speculations abound regarding the implications of Beattie's blocked visit on future U.S.-Brazil policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)