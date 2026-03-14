Tensions Escalate as Trump Targets Iran's Kharg Island
President Donald Trump announced that US forces have 'obliterated' military targets on Iran's Kharg Island. The island, pivotal to Iran's oil exports, may see its infrastructure targeted next. The announcement came via social media just before Trump headed to Florida for the weekend.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-03-2026 05:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 05:51 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a recent escalation of military tensions, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that US forces have 'obliterated' military targets located on Iran's Kharg Island. Strategically significant, the island serves as a primary terminal for Iran's oil exports.
The announcement was made through a social media post as Trump was en route to Florida for the weekend.
Although reporters accompanying the president sought clarification, Trump declined to provide additional details about the recent military operation against Iran, focusing instead on his upcoming trip plans.
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