High-Ranking AI Czar Calls for U.S. Exit from Iran Conflict

In a bold statement, AI czar David Sacks advocated for the U.S. to declare victory and withdraw from its engagement in Iran, marking a rare stance from within Donald Trump's administration.

Speaking on the 'All-In Podcast,' Sacks emphasized that the U.S. has sufficiently weakened Iran's military, making this an opportune moment for de-escalation through ceasefire agreements.

The conflict, intensifying since the U.S. and Israel's February 28 attacks, has led to significant casualties and is causing instability in global markets, including a surge in oil prices.