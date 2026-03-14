High-Ranking AI Czar Calls for U.S. Exit from Iran Conflict
David Sacks, the AI czar in Trump's administration, urges the U.S. to declare victory and exit the ongoing conflict with Iran. Sacks argues that de-escalation through negotiations is essential as current escalation isn't beneficial, noting the impact on global markets and the significant loss of life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:08 IST
In a bold statement, AI czar David Sacks advocated for the U.S. to declare victory and withdraw from its engagement in Iran, marking a rare stance from within Donald Trump's administration.
Speaking on the 'All-In Podcast,' Sacks emphasized that the U.S. has sufficiently weakened Iran's military, making this an opportune moment for de-escalation through ceasefire agreements.
The conflict, intensifying since the U.S. and Israel's February 28 attacks, has led to significant casualties and is causing instability in global markets, including a surge in oil prices.
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