Tensions Surge: US-Iran Standoff Over Strategic Strait

In a move that amplifies geopolitical tensions, President Donald Trump declared that American forces have obliterated key military targets on Iran's Kharg Island. This location is pivotal to Iran's oil export infrastructure, marking a significant escalation in US-Iran hostilities.

The announcement came amid broader turbulence in the Middle East, as the US prepares to deploy an additional 2,500 Marines to the region. This military buildup coincides with continuous missile and drone attacks launched by Iran, threatening oil passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is responsible for a fifth of global oil trade.

The unfolding crisis has deepened humanitarian challenges in Lebanon and sparked retaliatory threats from Iran. Iranian authorities have warned of severe backlash if their essential maritime and oil infrastructure is again targeted by US strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)