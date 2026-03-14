Maoist Leader Devuji Calls for Political Recognition Amid Surrender
CPI (Maoist) leader Devuji, having surrendered to the Telangana Police, seeks lifting the ban on the Maoists to recognize them as a political party. Despite opposing electoral politics, he pleads for the release of 'political prisoners' labeled as 'urban naxals' and demands support for martyrs' families.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, CPI (Maoist) leader Thippiri Tirupati, known as Devuji, has called for the lifting of the government ban on the Maoist organization and its recognition as a legitimate political party. Despite the group's disinterest in participating in traditional electoral politics, Devuji's demands align with a broader call for politically charged prisoners' release, frequently termed as 'urban naxals'.
During an interaction with the media, Devuji revealed intentions to support families of 'martyred' members and sought the rolling back of governmental actions that classify the Maoists as unlawful. Evidently, the proposal includes dissolving the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), contingent upon assurance of legality for the Maoist party.
Interestingly, Devuji's surrender comes after four decades of underground activity. Amid discussions with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and reported dialogues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the plea underlines an ongoing negotiation for ideological and political recognition in the evolving political spectrum of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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