Modi Unveils Rs 18,680 Crore Developments in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to Kolkata, where he was set to unveil development projects valued at Rs 18,680 crore. His arrival was marked by a warm reception from Governor RN Ravi and senior state officials at NSCB International Airport around 2 pm.

Modi's visit features a high-profile rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, accessed via helicopter. The event, organized by the BJP, signifies the conclusion of its statewide 'Parivartan Yatra,' strategically planned ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will take part in groundbreaking ceremonies to initiate major development projects, reinforcing his administration's commitment to progress in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)