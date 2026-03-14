Paraguay's Diplomatic Crossroads: China vs. Taiwan

When Paraguayan opposition lawmaker Leidy Galeano returned from an all-expenses-paid tour of six Chinese cities late last year, she was convinced Paraguay risked missing out on major economic gains by sticking with longtime ally Taiwan over Beijing. Participants heard this message repeatedly from Chinese officials.

This ongoing charm offensive, reportedly initiated by the Chinese consulate in Sao Paulo, includes lavish banquets, stays at luxury hotels, and cultural tours. Paraguay, though a small player globally, is Taiwan's last ally in South America, making its potential shift a symbolic win for China.

With President Santiago Pena's government firmly supporting Taipei, China's overtures face significant challenges. Analysts warn that internal political dynamics could eventually shift the balance, especially as China's influence grows through infrastructure and trade strategies like the Belt and Road Initiative.