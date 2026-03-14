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Amit Shah's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for a Drug-Free Punjab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Punjab to elect the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections, emphasizing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party can tackle the state's challenges such as drug abuse, corruption, and economic issues. Shah criticized the current government and highlighted BJP's initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:46 IST
Amit Shah's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for a Drug-Free Punjab
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, called on Punjab citizens to vote for the BJP in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. He expressed confidence that the party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could address the state's major issues, including drug abuse, corruption, and economic decline.

Speaking at the 'Badlav' rally in Killi Chahlan village, Shah criticized Punjab's current government, citing debt, religious conversions, and gangster activity as significant problems. He emphasized the need for a 'double-engine' BJP government to drive change and bring stability to the region.

Shah also reiterated BJP's achievements, such as the abrogation of Article 370. He urged for a chance to demonstrate leadership in Punjab, arguing that past administrations have failed to resolve unemployment and other pressing concerns, making a case for BJP's transformative vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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