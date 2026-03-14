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Kerala Assembly Elections: Congress Faces Internal Challenges

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal discussed internal party dynamics in Kerala, as some MPs expressed interest in the state assembly elections. He emphasized that the central election committee's decisions would be final. Venugopal also dismissed rumors regarding veteran K Sudhakaran's dissatisfaction, affirming party unity ahead of the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:46 IST
Kerala Assembly Elections: Congress Faces Internal Challenges
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Congress general secretary K C Venugopal revealed that some party MPs from Kerala are keen to contest in the upcoming assembly elections, though the final decision rests with the high command. He noted that the central election committee has finalized several candidacies, with a few pending decisions.

Venugopal dismissed reports of discontent within party ranks, particularly addressing claims about veteran K Sudhakaran. He clarified that Sudhakaran's social media post merely showcased his affection for Kannur and the Congress party, not dissent.

Addressing law and order concerns, Venugopal expressed shock over a murder in Kollam, blaming a lax state law enforcement. He underscored that the party's goal is a UDF victory, maintaining confidence amidst speculative reports regarding Sudhakaran's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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