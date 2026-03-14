Breakthrough Victory: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Revoked

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress expressed approval on Saturday following the decision to revoke climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention by the Centre.

The change came as his Supreme Court case gained traction and public support in Ladakh surged. Questions remain about the six-month detention under vague circumstances.

Simultaneously, the call to release AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, detained under the Public Safety Act, intensifies. The Centre's move was aimed at fostering peace in Ladakh after protests for statehood erupted, claiming four lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)