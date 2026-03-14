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Political Tensions Rise as CPI(M) Faces Internal Rift in Alappuzha

In Alappuzha, CPI(M) leaders criticized G Sudhakaran, a former party member, who decided to run independently in the Assembly election. His departure highlights tensions within the party, prompting public opposition and claims of betrayal from his former colleagues. Despite this, CPI(M) leaders remain confident in their political strength and collective structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:04 IST
Political Tensions Rise as CPI(M) Faces Internal Rift in Alappuzha
  • Country:
  • India

In Alappuzha, political tensions escalated following G Sudhakaran's decision to contest the upcoming Assembly election as an independent candidate. The former CPI(M) leader announced his intent after severing ties with the party, alleging social media attacks by party cadres.

Kerala Minister Saji Cherian, representing Alappuzha, labeled Sudhakaran's departure as betrayal, highlighting a purported degradation of political integrity. He emphasized that the move was not personal but a political breach, urging public awareness of the issue.

CPI(M) MLA H Salam stated that Sudhakaran's exit won't impact the party's strength. Rallying support, CPI(M) showcased unity with a march to convey the party's resilience, assuring their electoral confidence in the Ambalapuzha constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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