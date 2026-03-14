Dhinakaran Criticizes DMK: A Call for Change in Tamil Nadu
TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK's general secretary, criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, highlighting law and order issues, corruption, and mounting state debt. He called for revitalizing governance reminiscent of late Chief Ministers Annadurai and Ramachandran, urging unified efforts to bring down the ruling party in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
TTV Dhinakaran, serving as the general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK administration in Tamil Nadu. He decried the current state of law and order, labeling the government as a 'laughing stock' due to rampant murders and robberies.
In a letter commemorating AMMK's ninth anniversary, Dhinakaran accused the DMK of fostering a corrupt environment, claiming that irregularities have severely blemished the state machinery. He further alleged that the DMK has accrued a staggering Rs 5 lakh crore debt, positioning Tamil Nadu at the top among debt-ridden Indian states.
Appealing to his party followers, Dhinakaran emphasized a return to the policies of revered leaders Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, urging AMMK supporters to join forces under the NDA banner to unseat the DMK in forthcoming Assembly elections. He described the party's mission as a relentless journey toward reclaiming effective governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhinakaran
- AMMK
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- law and order
- corruption
- debt
- Annadurai
- Ramachandran
- elections
ALSO READ
NPA to Introduce Lifestyle Audits for Prosecutors in Anti-Corruption Integrity Drive
AAP government in Punjab steeped in corruption, has become 'ATM' for Arvind Kejriwal: Amit Shah at Moga rally.
There is no law and order in Punjab. 3 sarpanchs killed in 2026, gangsters extorting money, ASI killed in police chowki: Amit Shah.
There is no government in Punjab, says Shah in attack on AAP dispensation over law and order.
Punjab is destroyed due to drugs, debt, religious conversion, corruption and gangsters. Industries are leaving: Shah.