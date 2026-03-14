Dhinakaran Criticizes DMK: A Call for Change in Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran, serving as the general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK administration in Tamil Nadu. He decried the current state of law and order, labeling the government as a 'laughing stock' due to rampant murders and robberies.

In a letter commemorating AMMK's ninth anniversary, Dhinakaran accused the DMK of fostering a corrupt environment, claiming that irregularities have severely blemished the state machinery. He further alleged that the DMK has accrued a staggering Rs 5 lakh crore debt, positioning Tamil Nadu at the top among debt-ridden Indian states.

Appealing to his party followers, Dhinakaran emphasized a return to the policies of revered leaders Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, urging AMMK supporters to join forces under the NDA banner to unseat the DMK in forthcoming Assembly elections. He described the party's mission as a relentless journey toward reclaiming effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)