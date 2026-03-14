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Dhinakaran Criticizes DMK: A Call for Change in Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK's general secretary, criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, highlighting law and order issues, corruption, and mounting state debt. He called for revitalizing governance reminiscent of late Chief Ministers Annadurai and Ramachandran, urging unified efforts to bring down the ruling party in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:13 IST
Dhinakaran Criticizes DMK: A Call for Change in Tamil Nadu
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  • India

TTV Dhinakaran, serving as the general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK administration in Tamil Nadu. He decried the current state of law and order, labeling the government as a 'laughing stock' due to rampant murders and robberies.

In a letter commemorating AMMK's ninth anniversary, Dhinakaran accused the DMK of fostering a corrupt environment, claiming that irregularities have severely blemished the state machinery. He further alleged that the DMK has accrued a staggering Rs 5 lakh crore debt, positioning Tamil Nadu at the top among debt-ridden Indian states.

Appealing to his party followers, Dhinakaran emphasized a return to the policies of revered leaders Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, urging AMMK supporters to join forces under the NDA banner to unseat the DMK in forthcoming Assembly elections. He described the party's mission as a relentless journey toward reclaiming effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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