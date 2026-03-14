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TMC Accuses PM Modi of Election Rhetoric and Fund Withholding in Bengal

The TMC criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly spreading misinformation about employment and other issues during a rally in West Bengal. They accused the central government of withholding funds and claimed that Modi was campaigning for the BJP rather than acting as the prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:16 IST
TMC Accuses PM Modi of Election Rhetoric and Fund Withholding in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of constructing a 'false narrative' regarding employment and development in West Bengal.

During a rally at Brigade Parade Ground, Modi was alleged to have presented misleading claims about state funding, with TMC officials asserting that the central government had withheld nearly Rs 2 lakh crore from the state.

MP Saayoni Ghosh argued that Modi's focus was more on campaigning for the BJP rather than fulfilling his role as India's prime minister. Highlighting socio-economic issues, the TMC leaders countered Modi's claims with employment statistics and condemned his perceived attempts to polarize voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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