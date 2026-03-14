TMC Accuses PM Modi of Election Rhetoric and Fund Withholding in Bengal
The TMC criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly spreading misinformation about employment and other issues during a rally in West Bengal. They accused the central government of withholding funds and claimed that Modi was campaigning for the BJP rather than acting as the prime minister.
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of constructing a 'false narrative' regarding employment and development in West Bengal.
During a rally at Brigade Parade Ground, Modi was alleged to have presented misleading claims about state funding, with TMC officials asserting that the central government had withheld nearly Rs 2 lakh crore from the state.
MP Saayoni Ghosh argued that Modi's focus was more on campaigning for the BJP rather than fulfilling his role as India's prime minister. Highlighting socio-economic issues, the TMC leaders countered Modi's claims with employment statistics and condemned his perceived attempts to polarize voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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