TMC Accuses PM Modi of Election Rhetoric and Fund Withholding in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, accusing him of constructing a 'false narrative' regarding employment and development in West Bengal.

During a rally at Brigade Parade Ground, Modi was alleged to have presented misleading claims about state funding, with TMC officials asserting that the central government had withheld nearly Rs 2 lakh crore from the state.

MP Saayoni Ghosh argued that Modi's focus was more on campaigning for the BJP rather than fulfilling his role as India's prime minister. Highlighting socio-economic issues, the TMC leaders countered Modi's claims with employment statistics and condemned his perceived attempts to polarize voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)