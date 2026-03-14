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BRICS Struggles to Unite on West Asia Conflict

India acknowledges challenges in forming a common BRICS position on the West Asia conflict due to diverse views among its members. As the current chair, India is actively working to reach a consensus as some BRICS nations are directly involved in the situation, complicating efforts for unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:20 IST
BRICS Struggles to Unite on West Asia Conflict
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India admitted on Saturday that achieving a unified stance among BRICS nations on the West Asia conflict is proving difficult, owing to differing views among member countries. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the challenge New Delhi faces as it seeks consensus on this critical issue.

BRICS, which recently expanded to include Iran, UAE, and other nations, encounters internal divisions partly due to some members' direct involvement in the conflict. Iran's recent counter-offensives against Gulf nations have intensified these divisions, impacting the bloc's ability to find a shared position.

As the current chair, India is actively facilitating discussions through the Sherpa channel, and engaging in diplomatic dialogues with key member countries, striving to forge a collaborative stance. The expansion of BRICS to include additional countries underscores its growing geopolitical influence.

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