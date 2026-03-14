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Historic Talks: Israel and Lebanon Take Diplomatic Steps Towards Peace

Israel and Lebanon are preparing for direct talks for the first time since the Iran war exacerbated tensions. The discussions involve key international figures, including Jared Kushner, and are expected to occur in Paris or Cyprus. This could mark a significant diplomatic progress in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:39 IST
Historic Talks: Israel and Lebanon Take Diplomatic Steps Towards Peace
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  • Israel

Israel and Lebanon are set to engage in direct talks within the next few days, marking their first diplomatic discussions since the outbreak of the Iran conflict, which has intensified Lebanon's involvement. This development was reported by Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Saturday, referencing information from two informed sources.

The anticipated talks might take place in Paris or Cyprus, with significant involvement from U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The Israeli delegation will be spearheaded by Ron Dermer, a close associate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as stated by Haaretz.

This engagement signifies a potentially historic step towards reducing tensions and fostering peace between the neighboring nations, amidst a backdrop of regional instability.

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