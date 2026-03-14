NDA Poised for Sweeping Victory in Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls

With Bihar's Rajya Sabha elections looming, JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha has expressed staunch optimism. Speaking on Saturday, Jha declared that all candidates under the NDA banner, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, are expected to secure victories by considerable margins in the March 16 polls.

The Rajya Sabha contests will witness six candidates, five from the ruling NDA and one from the opposition, competing for five available seats. Key figures in the race include BJP national president Nitin Nabin and businessman-turned-politician Amarendra Dhari Singh of the RJD. Jha's remarks came during a confrontation with the press following a strategic meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna.

NDA members and allies convened multiple training and strategy sessions ahead of the elections, including notable figures such as Union Minister Chirag Paswan and central observers Harsh Malhotra and Vijay Sharma. Despite the NDA's strong hold in Bihar's 243-member Assembly, the alliance falls just shy of an outright majority needed to claim all five Rajya Sabha seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)