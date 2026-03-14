US-Iran Conflict: Stalemate in Diplomacy as Tensions Soar

The conflict between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, with diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire reaching a deadlock. Iran insists on stopping US-Israeli strikes as a prerequisite for negotiations, while the Trump administration remains committed to its military strategy.

Attempts by Oman and Egypt to mediate have not succeeded, as both Washington and Tehran show little interest in dialogue. The ongoing tensions have led to a significant disruption in global oil supplies, particularly with Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

As civilian casualties rise, US officials are divided on the continuation of the war, with some advocating for diplomacy and others supporting the offensive to weaken Iran's military capabilities. The complex geopolitical landscape remains fraught with uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)