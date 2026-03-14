Congress Reveals Second List for Assam Assembly Elections

The Congress party on Saturday announced its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, marking a significant step in its electoral preparations.

So far, the party has declared candidates for 65 out of the 126 seats up for grabs in the state assembly. In a bid to consolidate the opposition against the ruling BJP, Congress has secured 15 seats for its alliance partners, including CPI(M) and Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The elections, set for this April, will also see the participation of notable figures like former Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, among others. Congress aims to reclaim power in Assam, a state where the BJP-led government has held sway since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)