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Vietnam's Powerful Polls: Communists Continue Dominance

Vietnamese citizens vote in a national election, selecting 500 National Assembly members largely from the Communist Party. Despite a small percentage of independent candidates, the party grips the majority of parliamentary power. Key state leaders will soon be nominated, with the recent party congress confirming top leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 05:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 05:34 IST
Vietnam's Powerful Polls: Communists Continue Dominance
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Tens of millions of Vietnamese hit the polls on Sunday, choosing 500 National Assembly members from a field of candidates mostly presented by the Communist Party. The elections serve as a rare democratic exercise in Vietnam's one-party state, where the results essentially affirm the party's pre-determined positions.

The Communist Party is set to maintain its formidable grip on the assembly, with 93% of the 864 candidates being party members. In contrast, the number of independents running has slightly decreased, ensuring the party's stronghold on national decision-making continues.

As part of this electoral process, the parliament, which has limited power to challenge key party decisions, is expected to ratify the state's top leaders who are already nominated by the party. Notably, To Lam is anticipated to unify the roles of general secretary and president, mirroring China's political structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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