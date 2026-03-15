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Tensions Escalate: Iran and UAE in Missile Clash

The UAE faced a missile attack following Iran’s call for port evacuations, amid accusations of the US using UAE bases against Iran. Tensions have intensified, with Iran accusing the US and Israel of drone attacks. Meanwhile, a US aircraft crash in Iraq added to the turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:53 IST
Tensions Escalate: Iran and UAE in Missile Clash
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates came under attack as missiles struck Sunday morning, merely a day after Iran's declaration calling for the evacuation of key UAE ports.

This aggressive stance stems from Tehran's accusations against the United States, alleging it used UAE sites to execute strikes on Iran's critical Kharg Island, vital for its oil exports.

US President Donald Trump is urging global allies to deploy warships to secure the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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