Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

The Congress Party in Kerala is preparing to roll out candidate announcements for the forthcoming Assembly elections in phases, according to V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. The announcement will follow the official declaration of the election schedule.

Satheesan assured that there are no significant disputes with UDF allies concerning seat distribution. Any necessary seat exchanges will be discussed before finalizing the allocation.

He further noted that discussions around the possibility of Members of Parliament contesting the Assembly elections would be led by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

(With inputs from agencies.)