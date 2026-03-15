Congress Criticizes Modi's Campaign Code Ahead of Poll Announcements
The Congress has criticized what it terms as 'Modi's Code of Campaigning' ahead of the Election Commission's assembly poll schedule announcement. The opposition party claims that the poll announcement is influenced by the 'G2', referring to Modi and Shah. Elections are scheduled for several states and Union territory in 2026.
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In a sharp critique ahead of the Election Commission's poll schedule announcement, the Congress party has criticized the Modi administration's campaign methods. The Congress alleges that since 2014, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) now symbolizes 'Modi's Code of Campaigning,' characterized by defamation, intimidation, and the dissemination of falsehoods.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh used the term 'G2' to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, hinting that they influence electoral outcomes. The accusations arise as the nation awaits the poll schedule for crucial state elections.
With elections slated for states including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry, the electoral environment is charged. Final electoral rolls have been prepared, setting the stage for intense political canvassing in the coming months.
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