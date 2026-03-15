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Bribery Accusations Arise Amidst Odisha's Political Turmoil

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs staying at a resort, in hopes of influencing the Rajya Sabha elections. The arrests come amid concerns of horse-trading favoring the ruling BJP's candidate. Blank cheques were found, intensifying the suspicions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:20 IST
Bribery Accusations Arise Amidst Odisha's Political Turmoil
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In a significant development just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Congress MLAs who were staying at a local resort. Sources within the party revealed this information on Sunday, illustrating the growing tensions surrounding the elections.

Eight MLAs and several office bearers from the Odisha Congress unit were flown to Bengaluru to avoid the risk of horse-trading, particularly with the BJP fielding an additional candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. The party is wary of BJP's maneuvers to tilt the balance in their favor.

The accused, one identified as Suresh, was caught attempting to buy off Orissa Congress MLAs with blank cheques. These individuals were handed over to the Bidadi police, while authorities continue the search for a third suspect, a defeated Lok Sabha candidate. This incident reaffirms the high-stakes nature of the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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