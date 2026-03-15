RSS Calls for Global Peace Amid West Asia Conflict

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has voiced a strong call for peace in response to the ongoing West Asia conflict, stressing that the Indian government is acting in the nation's best interest. In a media briefing, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale expressed the organization's viewpoint on the matter.

Responding to queries about the prolonged Iran-US-Israel conflict, Hosabale emphasized, "We want peace in the world." He refrained from analyzing the causes of the war but stressed the importance of a peaceful and happy life for common people.

Hosabale also addressed the protests in India post the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He advocated for peaceful expression of emotions and emphasized that actions should not target any community. The three-day RSS meeting, inaugurated by Mohan Bhagwat and Hosabale, continues in Panipat.

(With inputs from agencies.)