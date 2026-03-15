RSS Calls for Global Peace Amid West Asia Conflict
RSS has called for global peace amid the escalating West Asia conflict. During a media briefing, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized that the Indian government is taking steps in national interest. He underlined the importance of peaceful expression, especially following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has voiced a strong call for peace in response to the ongoing West Asia conflict, stressing that the Indian government is acting in the nation's best interest. In a media briefing, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale expressed the organization's viewpoint on the matter.
Responding to queries about the prolonged Iran-US-Israel conflict, Hosabale emphasized, "We want peace in the world." He refrained from analyzing the causes of the war but stressed the importance of a peaceful and happy life for common people.
Hosabale also addressed the protests in India post the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He advocated for peaceful expression of emotions and emphasized that actions should not target any community. The three-day RSS meeting, inaugurated by Mohan Bhagwat and Hosabale, continues in Panipat.
(With inputs from agencies.)