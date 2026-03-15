From Opposition to Dominance: BJP's Strategic Play in West Bengal Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making strategic moves as it sets its sights on the West Bengal assembly elections. Several key figures, including leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, are poised to play pivotal roles in driving the party's high-stakes campaign to challenge the current Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule.

From securing a negligible 4% vote share in the 2011 assembly elections to positioning itself as the principal opposition with over 38% in 2021, the BJP has significantly expanded its political presence. The party currently boasts 12 Lok Sabha MPs and more than 65 MLAs in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader, now leads the opposition and aims to spearhead the BJP's campaign, zeroing in on issues such as corruption and governance. Other prominent leaders like Dilip Ghosh and Shankar Ghosh bring organizational strength and grassroots connectivity, crucial for the party's election strategy.