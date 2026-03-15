Karnataka By-Elections: A Critical Contest for Congress

The Election Commission announced on Sunday that by-elections for the vacant assembly constituencies in Davanagere South and Bagalkote, Karnataka, will occur on April 9.

The vacancies arose due to the deaths of Congress MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti, both respected and former ministers. Voting results will be counted on May 4, according to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who revealed the schedule in New Delhi.

These elections will test the strength of the ruling Congress party, which aims to retain its hold while facing challenges from opposition parties. The by-elections follow the Representation of the People Act provisions.