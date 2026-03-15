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Left's Revival: A Turning Point in West Bengal Politics

CPI national general secretary D Raja expressed confidence in the Left's revival in West Bengal, asserting it can become a significant political force. He highlighted the party's focus on mass struggles beyond elections and criticized the BJP's central government for LPG supply issues. Raja participated in Ranchi's party centenary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:13 IST
Left's Revival: A Turning Point in West Bengal Politics
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CPI national general secretary D Raja declared on Sunday that the Left expects a resurgence in West Bengal's political landscape during the upcoming assembly elections. He emphasized that the Left is prepared to become a significant influence in the state's political discourse.

Raja's comments came just before the Election Commission announced poll dates for four states and a Union territory. He remained optimistic about the Left's prospects in different regions, noting a favorable position in Kerala and ongoing seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu.

Stressing the party's broader goals, Raja criticized the BJP-led central government for LPG supply issues and highlighted the CPI's commitment to addressing social struggles, particularly the ongoing fight for 'Jal, Jangal, aur Zameen' in Jharkhand.

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