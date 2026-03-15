Left's Revival: A Turning Point in West Bengal Politics

CPI national general secretary D Raja declared on Sunday that the Left expects a resurgence in West Bengal's political landscape during the upcoming assembly elections. He emphasized that the Left is prepared to become a significant influence in the state's political discourse.

Raja's comments came just before the Election Commission announced poll dates for four states and a Union territory. He remained optimistic about the Left's prospects in different regions, noting a favorable position in Kerala and ongoing seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu.

Stressing the party's broader goals, Raja criticized the BJP-led central government for LPG supply issues and highlighted the CPI's commitment to addressing social struggles, particularly the ongoing fight for 'Jal, Jangal, aur Zameen' in Jharkhand.