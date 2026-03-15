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2024 Assembly Elections: A Decisive Battle Across Five Indian States

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Voters across these regions will cast their votes in April, with results declared on May 4. The elections will test the ruling parties' hold and feature significant measures for transparency and non-violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:11 IST
2024 Assembly Elections: A Decisive Battle Across Five Indian States
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The Election Commission has outlined the timeline for the upcoming assembly elections set to take place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The polls are slated for April with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

In a move highlighting efficiency, this year's elections will be conducted over three days rather than the prolonged voting period observed in previous cycles. With 17.4 crore eligible voters spread across these regions, the elections will test the BJP's grip in Assam against opposition-led governments in other states.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that over 25 lakh officials will be deployed to ensure free and fair polling. The commission has also emphasized transparency, with real-time voter turnout data uploads and stringent adherence to the model code of conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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