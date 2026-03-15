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Election Integrity at Stake: CPI(M) Challenges EC's Voter List Actions

The CPI(M) criticizes the Election Commission for publishing West Bengal's election schedule without finalizing voter lists, potentially disenfranchising lakhs. West Bengal secretary Md Salim claims this action supports BJP's and TMC's political goals, undermining citizens' rights. The CPI(M) plans legal actions to ensure voter enfranchisement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:03 IST
Election Integrity at Stake: CPI(M) Challenges EC's Voter List Actions
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Amidst rising political tension in West Bengal, the CPI(M) has raised concerns over the Election Commission's recent actions. The party specifically criticizes the EC for announcing the state election schedule without releasing a finalized voter list, putting millions of potential voters in limbo.

Md Salim, the West Bengal secretary of the CPI(M), alleges that lakhs of voters have been left off the rolls to serve the political ambitions of the BJP and TMC. He argues that this undermines citizens' constitutional rights to participate in elections. The party is calling for a comprehensive list to ensure everyone entitled can contest.

The CPI(M) is not standing idle; discussions with legal experts are underway to provide assistance to affected voters. They are ready to pursue legal remedies from tribunals to the Supreme Court if necessary, emphasizing their commitment to upholding democratic principles and citizen rights in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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