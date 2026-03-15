LPG Crisis Sparks Protest: Opposition Slams Government's Inaction
Tikaram Jully, a Congress leader, criticized both the Centre and Rajasthan state government for the alleged LPG shortage and rising prices. During a protest, he accused them of prioritizing self-interests over public concerns. Jully questioned claims of resolved supply issues amidst continued long queues for gas cylinders.
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- India
Tikaram Jully, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has voiced strong criticism against the central and state governments over an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders and escalating prices. Despite official reassurances, long queues for gas cylinders persist, prompting public dissatisfaction.
During a protest in Alwar, Jully accused both governments of operating in a self-serving manner and neglecting the real needs of the people. Congress workers expressed their discontent by raising slogans and burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jully underscored the burden on middle-class and poor families struggling to cope with the high costs of essential resources like cooking gas. He further alleged that mismanagement has led to black marketing of LPG cylinders, while the government remains inactive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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