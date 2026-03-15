AIADMK Gears Up for Seat-Sharing Talks in Tamil Nadu

Seat-sharing discussions within the NDA for Tamil Nadu's upcoming Assembly polls are imminent, according to AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. Speaking after an Iftar function, Palaniswami confirmed that talks will soon be underway as per the Election Commission's schedule, with nominations beginning March 30.

Addressing reporters, Palaniswami expressed confidence in the AIADMK-led NDA's ability to nominate victorious candidates through strategic seat-sharing. The coalition includes AIADMK, BJP, AMMK, and PMK. He also refuted Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims of minority targeting in BJP-ruled states.

Palaniswami highlighted AIADMK's previous welfare initiatives for minorities, asserting the party's historical role as a protector. He credited AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and late leader J Jayalalithaa for establishing a golden age for minorities and looked forward to fresh electoral success.