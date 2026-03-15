AIADMK Gears Up for Seat-Sharing Talks in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that seat-sharing talks in the NDA for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will soon take place. With 15 days left before nominations start, AIADMK aims to finalize discussions promptly. Palaniswami also criticized the current DMK government regarding minority welfare.
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- India
Seat-sharing discussions within the NDA for Tamil Nadu's upcoming Assembly polls are imminent, according to AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. Speaking after an Iftar function, Palaniswami confirmed that talks will soon be underway as per the Election Commission's schedule, with nominations beginning March 30.
Addressing reporters, Palaniswami expressed confidence in the AIADMK-led NDA's ability to nominate victorious candidates through strategic seat-sharing. The coalition includes AIADMK, BJP, AMMK, and PMK. He also refuted Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims of minority targeting in BJP-ruled states.
Palaniswami highlighted AIADMK's previous welfare initiatives for minorities, asserting the party's historical role as a protector. He credited AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and late leader J Jayalalithaa for establishing a golden age for minorities and looked forward to fresh electoral success.
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