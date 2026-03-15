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US-Iran Conflict Costs Reach USD 12 Billion

The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has led to a $12 billion expenditure, according to Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council. The Pentagon initially estimated costs at $11.3 billion for the first week. Future funding needs from Congress are being evaluated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:22 IST
US-Iran Conflict Costs Reach USD 12 Billion
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  • United States

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has resulted in an expenditure of approximately USD 12 billion, as disclosed by Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, during an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation.

Hassett revealed that the most recent figures he received indicated spending of $12 billion. Earlier Pentagon estimates submitted to Congress projected a cost of $11.3 billion in just the first week, although a specific timeline for the $12 billion expense was not provided by Hassett.

When questioned about the potential need for additional financial resources from Congress, Hassett remarked that current funds should suffice. However, he noted that Russ Vought and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) would assess if further requests are necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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