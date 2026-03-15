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Rising Tensions: Middle East Strikes and Diplomatic Efforts

A strike in southern Tehran hits a police station, while Italy confirms a drone attack in Kuwait. Northern Israel faces continuous missile fire amid growing military presence. Egypt's President calls Gulf leaders to discuss de-escalation, as Iran expresses no interest in American negotiations over their ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:33 IST
Rising Tensions: Middle East Strikes and Diplomatic Efforts
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A strike in Tehran's southern neighborhood on Friday caused significant damage, hitting a police station and nearby structures, according to local residents such as Elham Movagghari and Hossein Ghardashi. The attack left many in shock and confusion, illustrating the heightened tensions in the region.

On the same day, Italy's defence chief, Gen Luciano Portolano, confirmed a drone attack at Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, housing both Italian and US forces. The incident, which did not result in any injuries, underscores the volatility in the Middle East as troops combat the Islamic State.

Meanwhile, northern Israel remains under missile fire, with 100,000 troops stationed along the Blue Line anticipating potential ground invasions. These strikes coincide with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's diplomatic outreach to Gulf leaders, amid Iran's aversion to talks with the US concerning safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz.

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