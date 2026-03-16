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Tragedy in Texas: Afghan Immigrant Dies in ICE Custody

Mohammad Nazeer Paktyawal, a former Afghan special forces soldier and U.S. military collaborator, died in ICE custody less than 24 hours after being detained. The incident has sparked calls for investigation. Paktyawal had sought asylum in the U.S. following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:12 IST
Tragedy in Texas: Afghan Immigrant Dies in ICE Custody

An Afghan immigrant who worked with the U.S. military, Mohammad Nazeer Paktyawal, died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody less than 24 hours after his detention, according to AfghanEvac, a veteran-led advocacy group. He was apprehended while taking his children to school in Texas.

Paktyawal, 41, had been evacuated from Afghanistan in 2021. After his arrest, he was hospitalized but later died of unknown causes. This marks at least the 12th death in ICE custody this year under President Trump's administration. ICE has become a pivotal element in Trump's immigration policy.

Calls for an investigation have risen, with AfghanEvac highlighting the unusual circumstances of his death. Paktyawal, who sought asylum in the U.S., had been supporting his family in Texas when detained. The incident underscores rising detentions amidst policy changes affecting Afghan immigrants.

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