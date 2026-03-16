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Trump Warns NATO: The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Looms

President Donald Trump has indicated a grim future for NATO if allies do not aid in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. He considers delaying a summit with China for further strategic discussions, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in ensuring the security of vital shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:26 IST
Trump Warns NATO: The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Looms
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to NATO, stating that it could face a bleak future if member nations do not participate actively in keeping the Strait of Hormuz navigable. This was articulated in a discussion with the Financial Times.

Trump has also suggested the possibility of postponing his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, urging Beijing to assist in maintaining the security of this crucial maritime passage. Trump highlighted that nearly 90% of China's oil supply relies on this route.

The president emphasized that those benefiting from the maritime trade should contribute to its protection. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in discussions aimed at stabilizing trade relations, potentially setting the stage for Trump's upcoming visit to Beijing.

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