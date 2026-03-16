Trump Questions Iran's Readiness for Talks

President Donald Trump has announced on Sunday that Washington is maintaining contact with Iran, yet he remains skeptical about Tehran's readiness for meaningful discussions to resolve their disputes.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump mentioned that despite his administration's efforts to communicate with Iran, he doubts their preparedness for in-depth negotiations.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations. The dialogue, as Trump suggests, is not indicating a swift resolution, which complicates the geopolitical dynamics further.