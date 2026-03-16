Trump Questions Iran's Readiness for Talks
President Donald Trump stated that while Washington is in communication with Iran, he doubts the country's willingness to engage in serious negotiations to resolve ongoing conflicts. This statement was made during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:57 IST
President Donald Trump has announced on Sunday that Washington is maintaining contact with Iran, yet he remains skeptical about Tehran's readiness for meaningful discussions to resolve their disputes.
Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump mentioned that despite his administration's efforts to communicate with Iran, he doubts their preparedness for in-depth negotiations.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations. The dialogue, as Trump suggests, is not indicating a swift resolution, which complicates the geopolitical dynamics further.
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