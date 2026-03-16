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Trump Signals Potential Deal with Cuba Amid Economic Strife

President Donald Trump indicated that a deal with Cuba could be imminent or other actions may follow as the U.S. and Cuba engage in high-stakes talks. The discussions emerge amidst Cuba's severe economic crisis and persistent tension between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:30 IST
Trump Signals Potential Deal with Cuba Amid Economic Strife
Donald Trump

In a new development in U.S.-Cuba relations, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that a potential deal with Cuba could be on the horizon or alternate actions may occur. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, "Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do." He added, "We're talking to Cuba, but we're going to do Iran before Cuba."

This proclamation comes as tensions persist between Washington and Havana, fueled by years of sanctions and political strife. Cuba's President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently acknowledged these high-profile talks, describing them as necessary for addressing "bilateral differences" and steering the two nations away from prolonged confrontation.

The backdrop of these negotiations is a dire economic crisis in Cuba, marked by oil shortages that have disrupted the island's critical infrastructure. While dialogue resumes, U.S. officials caution that easing of pressures would require Cuba to make significant political and economic concessions, something Cuban leaders are wary of, stressing the importance of preserving the island's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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