Myanmar Parliament Appoints USDP Leader as Speaker

In a significant parliamentary session in Myanmar, Khin Yi, the leader of the army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), was appointed the speaker of the lower house. The selection was made on Monday, marking the first convening of the newly formed parliament.

Khin Yi, a retired brigadier general and former police chief, was nominated as the sole candidate for the position. His appointment was fully endorsed by the house during a session that was accessible to the public through live streaming.

The appointment of Khin Yi is pivotal as he assumes the role in a critical time for Myanmar's politics. This move is anticipated to have significant implications for the country's governance and political dynamics.