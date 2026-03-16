Rajya Sabha Adjusts Schedule for Festive Observations

The Rajya Sabha is set to convene over the weekend on March 28-29, 2026. This adjustment comes after the government agreed to cancel sessions originally scheduled for March 19-20 due to several religious festivals.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan communicated this decision on Monday, acknowledging requests from House members to observe festivals like Navaratri, Gudipadwa, and Ramadan without interruption.

Following a Business Advisory Committee meeting on March 11, the changes were implemented, ensuring the lost time will be compensated by weekend sessions.