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Rajya Sabha Adjusts Schedule for Festive Observations

The Rajya Sabha will meet over the weekend of March 28-29, 2026, to accommodate cancellations on March 19-20 due to festivals like Navaratri, Gudipadwa, and Ramadan, as per requests from members. The decision was announced by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan following a Business Advisory Committee meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:26 IST
Rajya Sabha Adjusts Schedule for Festive Observations
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The Rajya Sabha is set to convene over the weekend on March 28-29, 2026. This adjustment comes after the government agreed to cancel sessions originally scheduled for March 19-20 due to several religious festivals.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan communicated this decision on Monday, acknowledging requests from House members to observe festivals like Navaratri, Gudipadwa, and Ramadan without interruption.

Following a Business Advisory Committee meeting on March 11, the changes were implemented, ensuring the lost time will be compensated by weekend sessions.

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