CPI(M) and Congress Clash Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections

In the lead-up to the Kerala Assembly elections, a political clash has emerged between CPI(M) and Congress over candidate finalization delays.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan lambasted the Congress for its sluggishness, alleging internal conflicts are hindering their ability to announce a candidate list.

However, senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan refuted these claims, assuring that the Congress is strategically on track and attributing any delays to strategic planning rather than disunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)