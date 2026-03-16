Left Menu

CPI(M) and Congress Clash Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections

As Kerala gears up for the Assembly polls, CPI(M) criticizes the Congress for delays in finalizing candidates. CPI(M) leader M V Govindan claims internal discord plagues Congress, while Congress leader K Muraleedharan dismisses the criticism, asserting no confusion within their party and promising prompt candidate announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:56 IST
CPI(M) and Congress Clash Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Kerala Assembly elections, a political clash has emerged between CPI(M) and Congress over candidate finalization delays.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan lambasted the Congress for its sluggishness, alleging internal conflicts are hindering their ability to announce a candidate list.

However, senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan refuted these claims, assuring that the Congress is strategically on track and attributing any delays to strategic planning rather than disunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026