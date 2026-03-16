CPI(M) and Congress Clash Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections
As Kerala gears up for the Assembly polls, CPI(M) criticizes the Congress for delays in finalizing candidates. CPI(M) leader M V Govindan claims internal discord plagues Congress, while Congress leader K Muraleedharan dismisses the criticism, asserting no confusion within their party and promising prompt candidate announcements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In the lead-up to the Kerala Assembly elections, a political clash has emerged between CPI(M) and Congress over candidate finalization delays.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan lambasted the Congress for its sluggishness, alleging internal conflicts are hindering their ability to announce a candidate list.
However, senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan refuted these claims, assuring that the Congress is strategically on track and attributing any delays to strategic planning rather than disunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI(M)
- Congress
- Keralapolls
- elections
- candidates
- Assembly
- politics
- govindan
- muraleedharan
- infighting
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Announces Candidates, Joins Forces to Challenge BJP in Assam
BJP releases first list of 47 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls, fields Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom seat.
Left Front announces candidates for 192 constituencies in first list for 294-seat West Bengal assembly polls.
West Bengal's Bureaucratic Overhaul Ahead of Assembly Polls
Stalin Rallies DMK Troops for Crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections