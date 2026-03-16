Greece's Stance on Strait of Hormuz Operations
Greece will not participate in military operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, Greece will engage only in the EU's naval mission 'Aspides' aimed at ship protection in the Red Sea. The comments come amid U.S.-led efforts to secure the strait amidst tensions with Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:42 IST
In a recent declaration, Greece confirmed that it will not involve itself in military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis announced on Monday.
Marinakis emphasized that Greece's military commitment remains focused solely on the European Union's naval mission 'Aspides' dedicated to protecting shipping activities in the Red Sea.
This announcement coincides with efforts by the U.S. to enlist international allies in securing the Strait of Hormuz, in light of heightened tensions with Iran, which has been obstructing oil tanker movement in the strategically crucial waterway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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