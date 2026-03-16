Left Menu

Left Front Unveils Initial Candidate List for West Bengal Polls

The Left Front announced its first list of 192 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Notable nominees include Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Minakshi Mukherjee. The elections are scheduled for April, with results on May 4. Further candidate announcements will follow shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:13 IST
Left Front Unveils Initial Candidate List for West Bengal Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Front revealed its initial roster of 192 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections, highlighting key figures such as outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee. These prominent candidates are anticipated to play crucial roles in the electoral contest.

Bhattacharya is set to stand in the Jadavpur constituency on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, while Mukherjee will contest from Uttarpara in Hooghly district. Previously, Mukherjee contested in Nandigram in the 2021 elections, earning the third position behind BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Another significant candidate is Sabina Yasmin from Kaliganj, noted for her association with a tragic incident involving the death of her daughter in a crude bomb attack. Left Front chairman Biman Bose stated that the remaining candidates will be disclosed in a few days, with the assembly polls scheduled for the end of April and vote counting on May 4.

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026