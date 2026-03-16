Left Front Unveils Initial Candidate List for West Bengal Polls

The Left Front revealed its initial roster of 192 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections, highlighting key figures such as outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee. These prominent candidates are anticipated to play crucial roles in the electoral contest.

Bhattacharya is set to stand in the Jadavpur constituency on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, while Mukherjee will contest from Uttarpara in Hooghly district. Previously, Mukherjee contested in Nandigram in the 2021 elections, earning the third position behind BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Another significant candidate is Sabina Yasmin from Kaliganj, noted for her association with a tragic incident involving the death of her daughter in a crude bomb attack. Left Front chairman Biman Bose stated that the remaining candidates will be disclosed in a few days, with the assembly polls scheduled for the end of April and vote counting on May 4.